Venice veteran, senior homeless population increasing, Canal Club’s Noche De Los Muertos: Yo! Venice This Week October 21, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!
* Venice veteran, senior homeless population increasing
* Canal Club’s Noche De Los Muertos
Show made possible by The Museum of Flying.
“So why not earmark some of the state’s current $21 billion budget surplus for building new housing where land is cheap, fees low and regulations minimal? That would be the Central Valley and some desert areas of Southern California,” writes Tom Elias in his latest California Focus column.