Venice veteran, senior homeless population increasing, Canal Club’s Noche De Los Muertos: Yo! Venice This Week October 21, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!
* Venice veteran, senior homeless population increasing
* Canal Club’s Noche De Los Muertos
in Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News
The Venice Canals in 1984's "Nightmare on Elm Street". Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Horror Movies Filmed in Venice

October 22, 2019

October 22, 2019

By Keldine Hull From the early days of the Doors to the birth of the Z-Boys, Venice has been the...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Marina Spooktacular returns, Soulfull Cacao Ceremony & Concert: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 18, 2019

October 19, 2019

October 19, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 18, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*...

2467 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

40 Units of Permanent Supportive Housing on Lincoln Boulevard?

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

Venice Community Housing submits proposal to LA City Planning By Sam Catanzaro An auto repair shop on Lincoln Boulevard in...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westside Measles Exposure

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that a person with measles visited several Westside businesses this...

The Los Angeles County coroner's office have identified a man whose body was found on Venice Beach last week. Photo: Melanie Camp.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Man Who Died on Venice Beach Last Week Identified

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

Cause of Timothy Hutson’s death still unknown By Sam Catanzaro Over the weekend investigators identified a man whose body was...
Edify TV, Featured

Body found on Venice beach, Building affordable housing too expensive? House homeless in already built units and temporary shelters? Yo! Venice This Week October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019 1

Yo! Venice This Week October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Body found...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Prince vs. Bowie silent disco on the Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival: Yo! Venice Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Prince...

“So why not earmark some of the state’s current $21 billion budget surplus for building new housing where land is cheap, fees low and regulations minimal? That would be the Central Valley and some desert areas of Southern California,” writes Tom Elias in his latest California Focus column.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Can Lawmaking Really Fix the Housing Problem?

October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019

By Tom Elias There were smiles all around and a lot of back-slapping the other day, when Gov. Gavin Newsom...

Photo: Tomás Del Coro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Body Found on Venice Beach

October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019

Body found Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a body that was found...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, Venice Beach News

Building Affordable too Costly? Use Existing Units to House Homeless

October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019

Report released showing cost of developing affordable housing in Los Angeles By Sam Catanzaro As the Los Angeles City Controller...

Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Letter to the Editor: Bringing Homeless into Policymaking?

October 8, 2019

October 8, 2019

Dear Editor: It was ironic to see your cover story (Bringing Homeless into Policymaking? – 9/26/19), with yet another dubious...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Man arrested for stabbing wife on Speedway near Venice Beach, Thatcher Yard development to break ground in 2020: Yo! Venice This Week: October 7

October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week: October 7, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes* Man arrested...

The intersection of Speedway and Pacific Avenue in Venice. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Arrested After Repeatedly Stabbing Wife in Venice

October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019

LAPD arrest man on suspicion of murder Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A man was arrested in Venice Beach Friday...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice student donates over $1,000 to Bahamas relief effort, Skate, Bike, and Roll Breast Cancer event: Yo! Venice Westside Local October 4 2019

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local October 4 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Venice...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development. Photo: Los Angeles Department of City Planning.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Thatcher Yard to Break Ground in 2020

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019 1

98 units of housing for seniors and formally homeless families By Sam Catanzaro According to a report recently released by...

