Bonin: Backlash Over Video Showing Himself Next to Homeless Fire ‘Right-Wing Smear Attack’

Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) stands next to an individual experiencing homelessness with a campfire. Photo: Travis Binen via Facebook (Los Angeles Against Neighborhood Shelters)

Venice resident films councilmember walking away from small fire lit by a homeless man

By Sam Catanzaro

This week Councilmember Mike Bonin was filmed interacting with and then walking away from an individual experiencing homelessness who was tending to a small campfire, an incident that has generated some backlash among members of the public, backlash Bonin is calling a “right-wing smear attack”. 

On Tuesday, October 15, during the Great Streets Centinela: Walk & Talk, a public event hosted by Bonin, Venice resident Travis Binen filmed the councilmember standing next to and then walking away from a man experiencing homelessness on the Culver median who had lit a small campfire next to his encampment. 

The video was shared on social media and the story was picked up by AM talk shows, including KFI‘s John and Ken, who called out Bonin for his lack of action.  

In a statement to Yo! Venice, however, David Graham-Caso Deputy Chief of Staff for Bonin said that staff members on the scene connected with the Los Angeles Police Department to resolve the situation.

“After the Councilmember became aware that a group of people were filming, mocking and making a spectacle of the obviously unwell man as the Councilmember attempted to speak with him, the Councilmember thought it best to de-escalate the situation and ask his staff to reach out to professionals immediately. Councilmember Bonin’s team connected with LAPD and service providers, who responded to the scene immediately and engaged the man shortly after the Councilmember’s first contact, ensuring the fire was extinguished and no threat to neighbors. Outreach professionals were able to connect with the man and he is already in the process of getting off the street,” Graham-Caso said. 

“It is shameful that opponents of bridge housing in Venice have manipulated the incident and turned into a right-wing smear attack, aided by talk radio shock jocks and internet trolls.”

David Graham-Caso Deputy Chief of Staff, Councilmember Mike Bonin

In addition, Graham-Caso took aim at those critical of the Bonin’s actions, accusing them of manipulating the situation. 

“It is shameful that opponents of bridge housing in Venice have manipulated the incident and turned into a right-wing smear attack, aided by talk radio shock jocks and internet trolls,” Graham-Caso said. 

Yo! Venice has reached out to Bonin’s office requesting the following information. 1) Is the councilmember’s official position that “individuals were “exploiting” and “mocking” a mentally ill homeless man” 2) is there confirmation that the fire was extinguished and that it was a member of Bonin’s team who called the LAPD? 3) Is there confirmation that outreach service workers made contact with the individual? 

