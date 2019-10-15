40 Units of Permanent Supportive Housing on Lincoln Boulevard?

Venice Community Housing submits proposal to LA City Planning

By Sam Catanzaro

An auto repair shop on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice may soon become 40 units of permanent supportive housing.

According to plans submitted last week to the City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning by Venice Community Housing, a 40-unit apartment building would rise at 2467-2471 Lincoln Boulevard, which is currently the location of Euro-Tech Motors. Plans also call for the repurposing of a single-story building that is currently occupied by Safe Place for Youth.

The applicant is also requesting for density bonus incentives to permit increased floor area and height in addition to reduced step-back and residential parking conditions required under the Venice Coastal Zone Specific Plan.

The $19.5 million dollar project, one of three supportive housing developments underway in Venice, is expected to receive $5.4 million in Measure HH funds.