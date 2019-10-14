Body found on Venice beach, Building affordable housing too expensive? House homeless in already built units and temporary shelters? Yo! Venice This Week October 14, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Body found on Venice beach
* Building affordable housing too expensive? House homeless in already built units and temporary shelters?
“So why not earmark some of the state’s current $21 billion budget surplus for building new housing where land is cheap, fees low and regulations minimal? That would be the Central Valley and some desert areas of Southern California,” writes Tom Elias in his latest California Focus column.
Left: Venice Local Lauren Koeppe stands at the helm of two new restaurants in the neighborhood. Behind her is one of local artist Patrick Marsden and husband Michael Brunt’s iconic moss walls. Right: Local cocktails at The Pier House. Venice-based, boutique, beverage manufacturer Tippling’s supply the cordials used in the cocktail mixes. Photos: Jakob Layman for Create Hospitality.
