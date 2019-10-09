Body Found on Venice Beach

Body found Wednesday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a body that was found on Venice Beach Wednesday morning.

According to the LAPD, officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to 600 block of Ocean Front Walk around 7 a.m. near where Sunset Avenue meets the beach. Homicide detectives responded to the scene as well.

Police say the victim is an adult male. It is unknown presently how or when the man died, The man’s identity has not been released.

Check back for more details as this story is developing