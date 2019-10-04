Thatcher Yard to Break Ground in 2020

98 units of housing for seniors and formally homeless families

By Sam Catanzaro

According to a report recently released by the City of Los Angeles, construction on the Thatcher Yard development will begin in 2020, a project that will bring 98 units of affordable and supportive housing for senior citizens and formerly homeless families.

A City of Los Angeles Sustainable Communities Environmental Assessment published in September states that construction is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2020 and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

The over 100,000 square-foot project, nestled in the Oxford Triangle abutting Lincoln Boulevard and Admiralty Way, is a private-public partnership developed by Thomas Safran & Associates with funding from Measure HHH. 68 units will be reserved for seniors in one two-to three-story building and 30 units will accommodate families in several one- and two-story buildings. 82 parking spaces will be provided in a subterranean parking level.

The Oxford Triangle Association, a group of Oxford Triangle residents and neighbors who oppose the development of any dense multi-family housing on the Thatcher Maintenance Yard has been successful in retaining more of a single-family look for the development after meeting with Thomas Safran & Associates (TSA) many times in the planning process.

The Thatcher Maintenance Yard is one of 10 parcels of property owned by the City of Los Angeles that was set aside in 2016 for the construction of affordable and permanent supportive housing.