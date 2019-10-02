Venice Fifth Grader Raises Over $1,000 for Families Devastated by Hurricane Dorian

10-year-old Scarlett Johnson raises money for Direct Relief

By Keldine Hull

As students around the world become more vocal about their concerns for the environment, a Venice fifth grader is doing her part to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1, claiming over 50 lives and leaving approximately 70,000 people homeless.

10-year-old Scarlett Johnson and her family vacationed on the Abaco Islands weeks before Hurricane Dorian hit.

“Our close friends live right at the core of where the storm hit – the towns of Marsh Harbour and Little Harbour on Great Abaco island. Luckily, their house was spared and they are safe,” Scarlett said. “But I’m heartbroken because the devastation there is extreme – the entire main business district of Marsh Harbour has been completely destroyed – buildings, docks, boats, cars. Very little left standing. Massive flooding. They need our help urgently!”

Inspired to help, Scarlett started a fundraiser on Facebook through Direct Relief.

Scarlett also posted videos in both English and Mandarin to hopefully reach more people. “The hurricane was such a huge catastrophe and it hit a big area,” said Scarlett in one of her videos. “We are going to donate this money to Direct Relief, which is a very high quality charity with a good reputation, which is going to help rebuild the Bahamas…It breaks my heart that this happened.”

Through her fundraiser, Scarlett raised $1,801. “We know that they’ll rebuild but I hope that aid can get to everybody across the spectrum. Everybody that really needs it,” said Scarlett’s mother, Toni Balfour, to ABC7.

Even though the fundraiser ended, more information is available at: Scarlett’s fundraiser for Bahamas/ Abaco Aid through Direct Relief.