Venice Pier Project’s Beach Cleanup

Saturday, September 28 9-11 a.m.

Submitted by Peter Ruiz, Venice Pier Project

Come help me clean the beach!

As part of the Heal the Bay Adopt-A-Beach program, I and my volunteers will be picking up trash on Venice Beach just north of the Venice Fishing Pier from 9-11 a.m.

All cleaning supplies will be supplied by Heal the Bay but you should bring a hat, sunscreen and water. You will be asked to sign a liability waiver form.

Please RSVP if you can but if not, come anyway!

Snacks will be provided! Have fun while doing a good deed!

Peter John Ruiz

[email protected]

(310) 621-8910