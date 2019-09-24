City Council Approves $13.9 Million for Venice Community Housing Redevelopment

Bonds approved for 34 units of affordable housing

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice Community Housing (VCH) is getting help from the City of Los Angeles to the tune of $13.9 million to redevelop its administrative offices into affordable housing after a motion introduced by Councilmember Mike Bonin was signed into law by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Earlier this month, City Council approved and Mayor Eric Garcetti signed, $13.9 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to fund the construction of the Rose Avenue Apartments.

Venice Community Housing (VCH), a non-profit that looks to reduce homelessness and empower low-income constituents in Venice, wants to redevelop what is currently their administrative offices at 718-720 Rose Avenue into the Rose Avenue Apartments. While the redevelopment will include new VCH office space on the first floor, the centerpiece of this project is the inclusion of permanent supportive housing for 34 formerly homeless households. 50 percent of the housing will be for transitional aged youth, and 50 percent will be for those who have experienced chronic homelessness.

“Rose Apartments will help VCH continue to address the overwhelming need for permanent supportive housing for people who are experiencing homelessness or chronic homelessness, especially for those on the Westside of LA, one of the regions most under-served by permanent supportive housing development,” VCH writes on their website.

The proposal, designed by architecture firm Brooks + Scarpa, includes four one-bedroom units, 30 studio units, a large recreation room a laundry room, offices for supportive services and other staff and an open courtyard with greenery. Initial plans called for 2,573 square feet of office space but has been reduced to 1,885 square feet to incorporate all of the 17 required parking spaces onsite. In addition, VCH will continue to lease the seven parking spaces from Whole Foods across the street the organization has been renting since 2002.

VCH sees increasing the number of permanent supportive housing units on the Westside as not only a way to help individuals in need, but also as a way to save the City of Los Angles money.

“Providing housing and supportive services to those who are most vulnerable helps establish and maintain stability and health, reduces costs for ER visits, hospitalizations, and jail stays, and contributes to the overall inclusive and equitable development of the neighborhood,” VCH writes on their website.