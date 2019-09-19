Yo! Broker: If You Went to an Open House and Saw a Framed KKK Application on the Wall, What Would You Do?

Dear Yo! Broker,

I recently read where a black guy went to an open house and saw a KKK application in the bedroom. It turns out the house belonged to a cop who was later fired when the word got out.

Hey I’m no KKK member but I am having an open house and do have some stuff on the walls. Can people bust me?

Marvin K.K.Kurious

Hi Marvin,

I have to tell you, many years ago our house in Michigan was for sale and the realtor advised my mother to take our family photos off the wall – so buyers wouldn’t know African Americans lived in the house.

I’m no expert on free speech issues, but as a real estate broker, I will tell you that when you show a house some things should be taken down – and some things like family photos should stay up and will probably work in your favor – no matter how weird your family.

However, please know that if you have something illegal – like a garage conversion or illegal guest house, someone might complain and the city may send out an investigator. As you can guess, there are great reasons to have an open house – and good reasons not to have an open house.

Good Luck,

Winston Cenac

Got an unusual real estate question? e-mail it to [email protected]



Winston Cenac is the owner of Bulldog Realtors, a boutique real estate brokerage with 90 agents and offices in Venice, Santa Monica and West Adams.