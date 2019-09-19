Manifest Your Heart’s Desire in 30 days through Goddess Process

Free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson

By Staff Writer

There is no denying that when you look at today’s media landscape, all signs point to a future that relies on the power of women. “Goddesses” as Lawson refers to all women, hold the power to connect our culture through rationality, peace, and love. The issue is, some goddesses have no idea how to tap into that ancient knowledge. That is precisely why award-winning digital media maven, Amber J. Lawson created Goddess Process.

Amber J. is a dynamic and well-spoken presence with an intoxicating smile and contagious laugh that brightens every room.

The webinar is scheduled for Thu, September 26, 2019 – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT

Sign up Link: https://www.goddessprocess.us/FREEWEBINAR

Amber J. has created a 4-week process that is designed to help participants manifest their heart’s desire in 30 days!

Here’s what you can expect, each week is broken down into an overlying theme with lectures, discussions, meditations, assignments, and tools specifically geared to progress seamlessly into the following lesson with the end result being awakening and understanding of your complete goddess potential.

Week One: Self-Care – This is something that is discussed a lot right now, but what is it exactly and how can we use self-care most effectively on our journey?

*TOOLS: We will incorporate journaling, meditation, lavender salts, sound bowls and more throughout our first week and beyond.

Amber J. Lawson

Week Two: Prosperity – This is the week where we address finances. We draw a correlation between our purpose and our money. Self Worth = Money

Week Three: Relationships – In the third week, we dive into romantic and platonic relationships. We breakdown our romances, friendships and working relationships and most importantly, we address our relationship with ourselves. Time = Intimacy

Week Four: Community and Contribution – This is the most powerful of all the weeks because it addresses our legacies and impact. We help teach you to manifest your heart’s desire in the here-and-now for you to enjoy while you put systems in place for the future…

Our goals are to help Goddesses stop settling for less than in relationships while creating abundance in every area of their life. We want Goddesses to learn how to connect & follow their true heart’s desire in a community of supportive women who will help let go of wounds of the past and beliefs that no longer serve them.

The webinar is scheduled for Thu, September 26, 2019 – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PDT

Sign up Link: https://www.goddessprocess.us/FREEWEBINAR

Facebook Handle: @YourGoddessProcess

Instagram Handle: @GoddessProcess

Main Hashtag: #GoddessProcess