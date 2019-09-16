Venice Bar Stabbing Suspects At-large

Stabbing occurs outside Cabo Cantina Sunday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

Two suspects remain at large following a bar stabbing in Venice Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. outside 30 Washington Boulevard in front of Cabo Cantina.

LAPD says the victim, described as a male age 25-30, was stabbed with an “unknown sharp instrument.” The stabbing took place as the victim and the two suspects, both men, were in the midst of a brawl. Both suspects, who are also both described as between 25-30 years old, fled the scene of the crime.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Monday.