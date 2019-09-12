September 12, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Art Scene: Ryan Linke and Karen Amy Finkel Fishof

Ryan Linke "Finding New Palettes". Photos: Courtesy.

Inspiration, Born Out of Wonder

By Henry K. Long

Ryan Linke was born and raised in Venice, CA. He was first introduced to photography in 1993 when he was in fifth grade. He was immediately intrigued by it. He loved the whole process. “We would go to a lab on 6th & Broadway in Santa Monica and develop our own rolls of black and white film. We also got to print our own black and white pictures.” His love of photography has continued as an adult.

Linke talks about the inspiration for his new series…“One thing that inspired this body of work was my time spent in a photo lab. The photographer has created a unique process that is very much like an older photo process. “Because I laminate and transfer images to wood each piece is truly unique. I have combined the use digital cameras with an analog process. A click of the shutter creates my score. A fraction of a second becomes the blueprint for each piece. Several gestures are then incorporated and the pieces become figments of a unique moment in time. Ultimately each piece is a tribute to our earth and the beauty it supplies us with.”

Linke’s solo exhibition entitled “Aquatic Figments” opens at dnj Gallery on September 14th, 2019. Also opening is “Radiate” by Karen Amy Finkel Fishof.

Finkel Fishof was first introduced to photography by her father, who was an amateur photographer. “We had a darkroom in my house growing up so I’ve always been aware of photography. He actually won some awards and taught me how to see things with a discerning eye.” Her father taught her the basics of photography and encouraged her. When she was just seven years old and heading to summer sleep away camp, he bought her a camera of her own. He later bought her a professional Canon with interchangeable lenses and filters and a carrying case, when she was fifteen. She has both cameras to this day.

Karen Amy Finkel Fishof “Amen” 80×64.

When asked what type of photographs Finkel Fishof shoots, she replied, “My work is cameraless, so I don’t “shoot” any pictures with a camera although they are all analog black and white photography. They are photograms. I stage scenes and then expose them on the photo paper. I then process the paper traditionally in the darkroom using standard black and white development chemistry. Since there is no negative each piece is a one of a kind, like a painting.”

The Collection Room will feature an exhibition of photographs by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Louis C. Stoumen. He published ten photography books in his forty-year career. He passed away in 1991, and 1992, MOPA received these archives, which hold all of Stoumen’s photographs, films, publications and professional documents. This exhibition features works from his New York series from MOPA’s permanent collection.

The opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 from 7-10pm. dnj Gallery is located at 3015 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, 90405. The exhibition will remain on view through October 26th, 2019. 310.315.3551; http://dnjgallery.net

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Police detain a suspected burglar near Santa Monica Pier. Photo: Facebook (KABC).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Burglar from Venice Beach to Santa Monica Pier

September 11, 2019

Read more
September 11, 2019

Suspect wades through water as police pursue on-foot By Sam Catanzaro A burglary suspect led police on a lengthy on-foot...

Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach News

Coastal Cleanup Day Returns to Venice

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Heal the Bay's Coastal Cleanup Day returns September 21. Photo: Heal the Bay.

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless into Policymaking Process? Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Bringing homeless, formally homeless...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6 – all your local events, happenings and in under 5 minutes!* Vigil for Westside...

A mangled Tesla is shown on the 405 Freeway after crashing into the back of a fire truck. Photo: Culver City Firefighters' Union.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bagel Eating Driver Was Using Autopilot When Tesla Crashed into Firetruck on 405

September 6, 2019

Read more
September 6, 2019

National Transportation Safety Board releases on about 2018 crash By Sam Catanzaro Shortcomings in Tesla’s autopilot system were partly responsible for...

An individual experiencing homelessness near 3rd Avenue and Rose Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless and Previously Homeless into the Policymaking Process?

September 5, 2019

Read more
September 5, 2019

Bonin proposes commission composed entirely of people who are or have been homeless By Sam Catanzaro A week after a...

“The presence of these animals is an indication that environmental efforts have been successful and that the bay is recovering, and scientists expect a localized increase in all shark species." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Bay Shark Population Recovering

September 4, 2019

Read more
September 4, 2019

Increase in encounters, breachings sign of successful restoration efforts By Keldine Hull While shark attacks in California are rare, breachings,...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Make meth Arrest Under 405, Banning Sleeping on Sidewalks? Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019 1

Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019 – all your local news in 5 minutes or less!*Culver City Police make...

Sarah Kay, founder of the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach People

Meet the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies

September 2, 2019

Read more
September 2, 2019

Building community while removing trash  By Keldine Hull  Local community member, Sara Kay, turned frustration into activism and started the...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019 1

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in about 5 minutes*First Friday’s on Abbot...

Featured, Homeless, politics, Venice Beach News

Sleeping Ban Near Schools, Parks, Venice Boardwalk?

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019

Under a proposal by a Los Angeles City Councilmember, sleeping on the Venice Beach Boardwalk could be illegal. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver Police Issue Meth Citation at 405 Underpass, LA Installing Showers

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

Underpass focal point in debate around homelessness By Sam Catanzaro The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard has become a...

A new left-turn signal at the Culver Loop may reduce congestion near the Ballona Wetlands the City of Los Angeles hopes. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Left Turn Signal Added at Culver Loop

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

City hoping to reduce congestion near Ballona Wetlands By Keldine Hull As part of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Westside Fast Forward...

The 100 block of Lighthouse Mall in Marina Del Rey. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Marina Man Found Dead in Dry Lake Bed Attacked with Hammer, Prosecutors Say

August 27, 2019

Read more
August 27, 2019

Three in custody for the murder of William Webb By Sam Catanzaro Prosecutors in a murder investigation have announced that...

Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

Geofence Blocks E-Scooters from Venice Canals

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

A scooter submerged Venice’s Grand Canal. Photos: Sam Catanzaro/Darryl DuFay.

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR