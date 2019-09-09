Coastal Cleanup Day Returns to Venice

30th annual beach clean up, September 21

By Keldine Hull

Coordinated by Heal the Bay for the 30th consecutive year, Coastal Cleanup Day returns Saturday, September 21 from 9 am to 12 pm. Heal the Bay is an environmental non- profit committed to making coastal waters and watersheds throughout Los Angeles healthy and clean.

According to their website, “Coastal Cleanup Day is an international day of action to protect our oceans, watersheds and wildlife from trash and debris. This massive volunteering effort has an astounding impact on many of our local natural habitats and communities. Heal the Bay proudly coordinates cleanup locations in Los Angeles County in association with Ocean Conservancy and California Coastal Commission.”

During last year’s Coastal Cleanup Day, over 13,000 volunteers participated in removing 59,600 pounds of trash and debris throughout Los Angeles County. Statewide, over 66,000 volunteers worked together to clear 839,629 pounds of trash, and over 20 million pounds of trash and debris were collected worldwide through the efforts of 789,138 volunteers.

Clean-up site locations in Venice, Playa Del Rey and Marina Del Rey are:

Venice Pier

Tower Buccaneer

3100 Ocean Front Walk at Washington Boulevard

Venice City Beach – Rose Avenue

Tower Rose

300 Ocean Front Walk at Rose Avenue

Marina Beach

Mother’s Beach

14031 Palawan Way

Playa Del Rey Beach- Toes Beach

Tower 40

6200 Pacific Avenue

Dockweiler State Beach- North

Tower 49

11999 Vista Del Mar at Imperial Highway

Dockweiler Youth Center

12505 Vista Del Mar

Dockweiler State Beach- South Beach

Tower 58

12501 Vista Del Mar

To learn more about how to get involved, visit: https://healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2019/