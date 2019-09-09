September 10, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Coastal Cleanup Day Returns to Venice

30th annual beach clean up, September 21

By Keldine Hull

Coordinated by Heal the Bay for the 30th consecutive year, Coastal Cleanup Day returns Saturday, September 21 from 9 am to 12 pm. Heal the Bay is an environmental non- profit committed to making coastal waters and watersheds throughout Los Angeles healthy and clean.

According to their website, “Coastal Cleanup Day is an international day of action to protect our oceans, watersheds and wildlife from trash and debris. This massive volunteering effort has an astounding impact on many of our local natural habitats and communities. Heal the Bay proudly coordinates cleanup locations in Los Angeles County in association with Ocean Conservancy and California Coastal Commission.”

During last year’s Coastal Cleanup Day, over 13,000 volunteers participated in removing 59,600 pounds of trash and debris throughout Los Angeles County. Statewide, over 66,000 volunteers worked together to clear 839,629 pounds of trash, and over 20 million pounds of trash and debris were collected worldwide through the efforts of 789,138 volunteers.

Clean-up site locations in Venice, Playa Del Rey and Marina Del Rey are:

Venice Pier
Tower Buccaneer
3100 Ocean Front Walk at Washington Boulevard

Venice City Beach – Rose Avenue
Tower Rose
300 Ocean Front Walk at Rose Avenue

Marina Beach
Mother’s Beach
14031 Palawan Way

Playa Del Rey Beach- Toes Beach
Tower 40
6200 Pacific Avenue

Dockweiler State Beach- North
Tower 49
11999 Vista Del Mar at Imperial Highway

Dockweiler Youth Center
12505 Vista Del Mar

Dockweiler State Beach- South Beach
Tower 58
12501 Vista Del Mar

To learn more about how to get involved, visit: https://healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2019/

in Featured, Kids Events, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless into Policymaking Process? Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019

Read more
September 9, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week September 9, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes!* Bringing homeless, formally homeless...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6

September 7, 2019

Read more
September 7, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show September 6 – all your local events, happenings and in under 5 minutes!* Vigil for Westside...

A mangled Tesla is shown on the 405 Freeway after crashing into the back of a fire truck. Photo: Culver City Firefighters' Union.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bagel Eating Driver Was Using Autopilot When Tesla Crashed into Firetruck on 405

September 6, 2019

Read more
September 6, 2019

National Transportation Safety Board releases on about 2018 crash By Sam Catanzaro Shortcomings in Tesla’s autopilot system were partly responsible for...

An individual experiencing homelessness near 3rd Avenue and Rose Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless and Previously Homeless into the Policymaking Process?

September 5, 2019

Read more
September 5, 2019

Bonin proposes commission composed entirely of people who are or have been homeless By Sam Catanzaro A week after a...

“The presence of these animals is an indication that environmental efforts have been successful and that the bay is recovering, and scientists expect a localized increase in all shark species." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Bay Shark Population Recovering

September 4, 2019

Read more
September 4, 2019

Increase in encounters, breachings sign of successful restoration efforts By Keldine Hull While shark attacks in California are rare, breachings,...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Make meth Arrest Under 405, Banning Sleeping on Sidewalks? Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019 1

Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019 – all your local news in 5 minutes or less!*Culver City Police make...

Sarah Kay, founder of the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach People

Meet the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies

September 2, 2019

Read more
September 2, 2019

Building community while removing trash  By Keldine Hull  Local community member, Sara Kay, turned frustration into activism and started the...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019 1

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in about 5 minutes*First Friday’s on Abbot...

Featured, Homeless, politics, Venice Beach News

Sleeping Ban Near Schools, Parks, Venice Boardwalk?

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019

Under a proposal by a Los Angeles City Councilmember, sleeping on the Venice Beach Boardwalk could be illegal. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver Police Issue Meth Citation at 405 Underpass, LA Installing Showers

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

Underpass focal point in debate around homelessness By Sam Catanzaro The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard has become a...

A new left-turn signal at the Culver Loop may reduce congestion near the Ballona Wetlands the City of Los Angeles hopes. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Left Turn Signal Added at Culver Loop

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

City hoping to reduce congestion near Ballona Wetlands By Keldine Hull As part of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Westside Fast Forward...

The 100 block of Lighthouse Mall in Marina Del Rey. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Marina Man Found Dead in Dry Lake Bed Attacked with Hammer, Prosecutors Say

August 27, 2019

Read more
August 27, 2019

Three in custody for the murder of William Webb By Sam Catanzaro Prosecutors in a murder investigation have announced that...

Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

Geofence Blocks E-Scooters from Venice Canals

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

A scooter submerged Venice’s Grand Canal. Photos: Sam Catanzaro/Darryl DuFay.

Edify TV, Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

LAPD’s E-transit Enforcement Team, Meth Arrest at 405/Venice Blvd Underpass: Yo! Venice This Week August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 26, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes. * LAPD creates e-transit enforcement...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Coral Trees and Gophers

August 21, 2019

Read more
August 21, 2019

Brentwood’s coral trees are in trouble and gophers may be to blame. Learn more about the uncertain future of these...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR