Bagel Eating Driver Was Using Autopilot When Tesla Crashed into Firetruck on 405

A mangled Tesla is shown on the 405 Freeway after crashing into the back of a fire truck. Photo: Culver City Firefighters' Union.

National Transportation Safety Board releases on about 2018 crash

By Sam Catanzaro

Shortcomings in Tesla’s autopilot system were partly responsible for a 2018 crash in which a Tesla rear-ended a Culver City fire truck on the San Diego (405) Freeway near Washington Boulevard.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Tesla Model S’ 47-year-old driver relied too heavily on the autopilot function, which led the vehicle to crash into the back of a firetruck partially blocking the carpool lane on the southbound 405 Freeway near Washington Boulevard.

“The probable cause of the Culver City, California, rear-end crash was the Tesla driver’s lack of response to the stationary fire truck in his travel lane, due to inattention and over-reliance on the vehicle’s advanced driver assistance system; the Tesla’s Autopilot design, which permitted the driver to disengage from the driving task; and the driver’s use of the system in ways inconsistent with guidance and warnings from the manufacturer,” reads an NTSB report released Wednesday.

According to the driver, the autopilot system was activated during his work commute and he was eating a bagel and drinking coffee, but could not remember if either was in his hand at the moment of impact.

According to the report, the Tesla was traveling southbound on the 405 in the carpool lane, with a vehicle directly in front of it. When the vehicles came upon the parked fire truck, the lead driver changed lanes to the right in order to avoid the truck. The Tesla, however, accelerated, slamming into the rear corner of the fire truck.

The report noted that the Tesla’s collision-avoidance tool did not activate, stating that “stationary objects” display a “challenging scenario” for such autopilot systems. The report said the system also has problems when a lead vehicle changes lanes rapidly to reveal a stationary vehicle.

“By the time the system detected the stationary vehicle and gave the driver a collision warning … the collision was imminent and the warning was too late, particularly for an inattentive driver,” reads the report. “The driver’s lack of braking and steering in response to the stopped fire truck, his statement that he never saw the fire truck and his potential in-vehicle distractions — bagel, cup of coffee, radio — all suggest that the driver was not attending to the driving task before the crash.”

There were no reported injuries in the collision

An individual experiencing homelessness near 3rd Avenue and Rose Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bringing Homeless and Previously Homeless into the Policymaking Process?

September 5, 2019

Read more
September 5, 2019

Bonin proposes commission composed entirely of people who are or have been homeless By Sam Catanzaro A week after a...

“The presence of these animals is an indication that environmental efforts have been successful and that the bay is recovering, and scientists expect a localized increase in all shark species." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Bay Shark Population Recovering

September 4, 2019

Read more
September 4, 2019

Increase in encounters, breachings sign of successful restoration efforts By Keldine Hull While shark attacks in California are rare, breachings,...

Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Make meth Arrest Under 405, Banning Sleeping on Sidewalks? Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019

Read more
September 3, 2019 1

Yo! Venice This Week September 3, 2019 – all your local news in 5 minutes or less!*Culver City Police make...

Sarah Kay, founder of the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach People

Meet the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies

September 2, 2019

Read more
September 2, 2019

Building community while removing trash  By Keldine Hull  Local community member, Sara Kay, turned frustration into activism and started the...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019 1

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in about 5 minutes*First Friday’s on Abbot...

Featured, Homeless, politics, Venice Beach News

Sleeping Ban Near Schools, Parks, Venice Boardwalk?

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019

Under a proposal by a Los Angeles City Councilmember, sleeping on the Venice Beach Boardwalk could be illegal. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver Police Issue Meth Citation at 405 Underpass, LA Installing Showers

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

Underpass focal point in debate around homelessness By Sam Catanzaro The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard has become a...

A new left-turn signal at the Culver Loop may reduce congestion near the Ballona Wetlands the City of Los Angeles hopes. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Left Turn Signal Added at Culver Loop

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

City hoping to reduce congestion near Ballona Wetlands By Keldine Hull As part of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Westside Fast Forward...

The 100 block of Lighthouse Mall in Marina Del Rey. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Marina Man Found Dead in Dry Lake Bed Attacked with Hammer, Prosecutors Say

August 27, 2019

Read more
August 27, 2019

Three in custody for the murder of William Webb By Sam Catanzaro Prosecutors in a murder investigation have announced that...

Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

Geofence Blocks E-Scooters from Venice Canals

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

A scooter submerged Venice’s Grand Canal. Photos: Sam Catanzaro/Darryl DuFay.

Edify TV, Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

LAPD’s E-transit Enforcement Team, Meth Arrest at 405/Venice Blvd Underpass: Yo! Venice This Week August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 26, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes. * LAPD creates e-transit enforcement...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Coral Trees and Gophers

August 21, 2019

Read more
August 21, 2019

Brentwood’s coral trees are in trouble and gophers may be to blame. Learn more about the uncertain future of these...

GoTopless Day Venice Beach in 2015. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, Venice Beach News

GoTopless Day Returns to Venice this Weekend

August 20, 2019

Read more
August 20, 2019 1

Movement that raises awareness about gender inequality comes to Venice Beach Sunday By Keldine Hull GoTopless Day, a movement that...

California’s largest recycling collection network, rePlanet, has closed all 284 of its locations, including centers throughout the Westside, Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Largest Recycling Buyback Center in California Shuts Down

August 20, 2019

Read more
August 20, 2019

rePlanet shuts down all California locations  By Keldine Hull  On August 5, California’s largest recycling collection network, rePlanet, has closed...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Shot by Police in Venice, Developer Fined for Bulldozing Playa del Rey Dunes: Yo! Venice This Week August 19

August 19, 2019

Read more
August 19, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 19 • Man shot by police in Venice• Developer fined for bulldozing Playa del Rey sand...

