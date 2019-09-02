September 2, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Meet the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies

Sarah Kay, founder of the Playa Del Rey Trash Fairies. Photo: Courtesy.

Building community while removing trash 

By Keldine Hull 

Local community member, Sara Kay, turned frustration into activism and started the Play del Rey Trash Fairies. She was inspired to take matters into her own hands after noticing large amounts of trash spread around during her walk home. In an interview for Mike Bonin’s Neighborhoods First Newsletter, Kay said, “The next morning I was still so annoyed and decided that I could either sit home and stew (or take the ever-popular option of ranting online), or I could just go do something about it.” Kay continued, “As I was picking up the trash I began repeating in my mind ‘this is an act of love, this is an act of love, this is an act of love’ in order to combat the tendency to think unflattering things about the people who threw all the trash on the ground.” 

Through her acts of love, Kay developed a deeper connection to her community. “I wanted to share this experience with others, see if together we could create a Playa del Rey that is pristinely clean for visitors and residents alike, and inspire others without lecturing or snark,” Kay explained. “So I started to brainstorm on what would be a fun, consistent, low effort, and big impact way to accomplish this.  PDR Trash Fairies was born of a desire for connection, meaning, community, and not sitting around for someone else to solve a problem.” 

In addition to PDR Trash Fairies, Kay also runs the community Instagram, @savepdr. Through social media outreach, Kay hopes to promote the Playa del Rey community and share its beauty with others. “At heart, I’m really more of a small-town gal, and Playa del Rey is a small-town vibe in the middle of a big city,” Kay said. “To me that means: people who stop to have sidewalk chats with neighbors, a community that looks out for one another, mom and pop businesses, gathering of neighbors for sunset, and a ‘come as you are’ attitude where everyone is welcome and everyone can contribute their strengths to the beauty of the community.”

For community members who want to learn more about PDR Trash Fairies, email Kay at [email protected] 

in Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach People
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019 1

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 30 – all your local events and happenings in about 5 minutes*First Friday’s on Abbot...

Featured, Homeless, politics, Venice Beach News

Sleeping Ban Near Schools, Parks, Venice Boardwalk?

August 30, 2019

Read more
August 30, 2019

Under a proposal by a Los Angeles City Councilmember, sleeping on the Venice Beach Boardwalk could be illegal. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Kai McNamee.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Culver Police Issue Meth Citation at 405 Underpass, LA Installing Showers

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

Underpass focal point in debate around homelessness By Sam Catanzaro The 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard has become a...

A new left-turn signal at the Culver Loop may reduce congestion near the Ballona Wetlands the City of Los Angeles hopes. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Left Turn Signal Added at Culver Loop

August 28, 2019

Read more
August 28, 2019

City hoping to reduce congestion near Ballona Wetlands By Keldine Hull As part of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Westside Fast Forward...

The 100 block of Lighthouse Mall in Marina Del Rey. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Marina Man Found Dead in Dry Lake Bed Attacked with Hammer, Prosecutors Say

August 27, 2019

Read more
August 27, 2019

Three in custody for the murder of William Webb By Sam Catanzaro Prosecutors in a murder investigation have announced that...

Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

Geofence Blocks E-Scooters from Venice Canals

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

A scooter submerged Venice’s Grand Canal. Photos: Sam Catanzaro/Darryl DuFay.

Edify TV, Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

LAPD’s E-transit Enforcement Team, Meth Arrest at 405/Venice Blvd Underpass: Yo! Venice This Week August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019

Read more
August 26, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 26, 2019 – all your local news in under 5 minutes. * LAPD creates e-transit enforcement...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Coral Trees and Gophers

August 21, 2019

Read more
August 21, 2019

Brentwood’s coral trees are in trouble and gophers may be to blame. Learn more about the uncertain future of these...

GoTopless Day Venice Beach in 2015. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, Venice Beach News

GoTopless Day Returns to Venice this Weekend

August 20, 2019

Read more
August 20, 2019 1

Movement that raises awareness about gender inequality comes to Venice Beach Sunday By Keldine Hull GoTopless Day, a movement that...

California’s largest recycling collection network, rePlanet, has closed all 284 of its locations, including centers throughout the Westside, Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Largest Recycling Buyback Center in California Shuts Down

August 20, 2019

Read more
August 20, 2019

rePlanet shuts down all California locations  By Keldine Hull  On August 5, California’s largest recycling collection network, rePlanet, has closed...

Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Shot by Police in Venice, Developer Fined for Bulldozing Playa del Rey Dunes: Yo! Venice This Week August 19

August 19, 2019

Read more
August 19, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 19 • Man shot by police in Venice• Developer fined for bulldozing Playa del Rey sand...

Santa Monica Police Department presence near the Third Street Promenade after reports of shots fired. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Who Approached Armored Truck in Santa Monica Shot

August 16, 2019

Read more
August 16, 2019

Man who approached armored truck shot, in custody By Sam Catanzaro A security guard opened fire at a knife-wielding suspect...

A surfer waits for the subway in New York City. Photo: YouTube Screengrab.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Guy Camilleri: A Surfer in New York!

August 16, 2019

Read more
August 16, 2019

By Guy Camilleri As an actor, I can’t help but feel strongly about what actors go through to be seen...

Featured

Man Shot by Police in Venice Wednesday

August 15, 2019

Read more
August 15, 2019

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after police open fire By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot by Los Angeles Police Department...

Lime Scooters on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. According to a recent study, e-scooters may not be as environmentally friendly as they seem. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

E-Scooters Not as Green as They Seem?

August 14, 2019

Read more
August 14, 2019

Recent study complicates understanding of e-scooters’ environmental impact. By Kai McNamee After taking Santa Monica and Los Angeles by storm,...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR