August 26, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Geofence Blocks E-Scooters from Venice Canals

Scooters now inoperable on canals

By Sam Catanzaro

Exploring the Venice Canals by e-scooter has been illegal for a while but now it is impossible as the Venice Canals now are within a geofence preventing scooters from operating on the canal’s pedestrian walkways and surrounding alleys.

Riders who enter the canals on an e-scooter will find their device inoperable, although if there is a server overload some devices may slip through the geofence.

Under Los Angeles City Code, it is illegal to operate a scooter on the sidewalk with riders in violation facing fines of up to $197.

E-scooters have a contentious history in and around the canals. As reported by Yo! Venice last year, outrage erupted when scooters were dumped into the canals by vandals and Bird and Lime were slow to recover their respective devices.

At the time, Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office said they were working with the companies to create the geofence to address the issue of scooters being dumped in the canals. With the geofence now impleneted it remains to be seen if this approach will keep the canals free of scooters, both in and around the water.

Tags: , , , , , in Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Coral Trees and Gophers

August 21, 2019

Read more
August 21, 2019

Brentwood’s coral trees are in trouble and gophers may be to blame. Learn more about the uncertain future of these...

GoTopless Day Venice Beach in 2015. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, Venice Beach News

GoTopless Day Returns to Venice this Weekend

August 20, 2019

Read more
August 20, 2019 1

Movement that raises awareness about gender inequality comes to Venice Beach Sunday By Keldine Hull GoTopless Day, a movement that...

California’s largest recycling collection network, rePlanet, has closed all 284 of its locations, including centers throughout the Westside, Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Largest Recycling Buyback Center in California Shuts Down

August 20, 2019

Read more
August 20, 2019

rePlanet shuts down all California locations  By Keldine Hull  On August 5, California’s largest recycling collection network, rePlanet, has closed...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Shot by Police in Venice, Developer Fined for Bulldozing Playa del Rey Dunes: Yo! Venice This Week August 19

August 19, 2019

Read more
August 19, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 19 • Man shot by police in Venice• Developer fined for bulldozing Playa del Rey sand...

Santa Monica Police Department presence near the Third Street Promenade after reports of shots fired. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Man Who Approached Armored Truck in Santa Monica Shot

August 16, 2019

Read more
August 16, 2019

Man who approached armored truck shot, in custody By Sam Catanzaro A security guard opened fire at a knife-wielding suspect...

A surfer waits for the subway in New York City. Photo: YouTube Screengrab.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Guy Camilleri: A Surfer in New York!

August 16, 2019

Read more
August 16, 2019

By Guy Camilleri As an actor, I can’t help but feel strongly about what actors go through to be seen...
Featured

Man Shot by Police in Venice Wednesday

August 15, 2019

Read more
August 15, 2019

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after police open fire By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot by Los Angeles Police Department...

Lime Scooters on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. According to a recent study, e-scooters may not be as environmentally friendly as they seem. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

E-Scooters Not as Green as They Seem?

August 14, 2019

Read more
August 14, 2019

Recent study complicates understanding of e-scooters’ environmental impact. By Kai McNamee After taking Santa Monica and Los Angeles by storm,...

Top: the natural sand dunes at Toes Beach in Playa del Rey. Bottom: the flattened sand dunes. Photos: Heal the Bay.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Coastal Commission Issues Cease and Desist to Developer who Bulldozed Playa Dunes

August 13, 2019

Read more
August 13, 2019

Ecologically–sensitive dunes graded by Legado Companies By Sam Catanzaro The California Coastal Commission (CCC) is taking swift and forceful action after...

Legado Companies crews bulldoze sand dunes in Playa Del Rey. Photos: Courtesy Mike Bonin.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Bonin Demands Legal Action After Developer Bulldozes Playa Sand Dunes

August 13, 2019

Read more
August 13, 2019

Ecologically–sensitive dunes graded by Legado Companies By Sam Catanzaro After a developer bulldozed ecologically sensitive sand dunes in Playa Del...
Featured, Venice Beach News

LA County Adopts One of Nation’s Most Ambitious Sustainability Plans

August 12, 2019

Read more
August 12, 2019 1

By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously adopted the OurCounty Sustainability Plan, one of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

E-scooters Not as Green as They Seem? Planter Boxes Spark Venice Debate: Yo! Venice This Week August 12

August 12, 2019

Read more
August 12, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week August 12 • E-scooters not as green as they seem • Planter boxes spark Venice debateShow made possible...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

The Link Between Hearing Loss and Dementia

August 11, 2019

Read more
August 11, 2019

Dr. Melissa Alexander helping patients minimize effects of hearing loss   By Keldine Hull  The ability to hear can have a...
Venice Beach News

Bird Rolls Out New Device

August 9, 2019

Read more
August 9, 2019

Company touting durability of Bird Two By Sam Catanzaro There is a shiny new bird in town.  Bird this week rolled...
Edify TV, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 9

August 9, 2019

Read more
August 9, 2019

Yo! Venice TGIF Show August 9 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes. • Culver Hotel...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS