August 20, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA County Adopts One of Nation’s Most Ambitious Sustainability Plans

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously adopted the OurCounty Sustainability Plan, one of the boldest, most comprehensive regional approach to sustainability ever issued by a county in the United States.

The plan, drafted over the course of two years with the help of nearly 1,000 community and expert stakeholders from every part of the County, sets forth an ambitious agenda that looks to transform the region in the years and decades ahead.

Recognizing the urgency of existing regional challenges and the climate crisis, the plan aims to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement by creating a fossil-fuel-free Los Angeles County within the next three decades. It includes nearly 160 health-focused strategies centering on communities that have been disproportionately affected by environmental pollution for decades.

“At its heart, this plan is both a call to action and a commitment to future generations,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who, with Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, sponsored the motion to create the County’s Chief Sustainability Office, which led to the development of the plan. “This is our unequivocal statement that climate change is real, and that our County will not stand around waiting for the federal government to wake up and create the policies and programs needed to address it.

Unlike other sustainability plans, the OurCounty plan is unique in its regional focus as it moves to confront a wide range of environmental, social and economic challenges.

“The OurCounty Sustainability Plan charts a path forward to not only confront climate change and pollution, but to do so in ways that also address other challenges, like traffic, the housing affordability crisis, and longstanding inequality,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn. “We don’t have to choose between clean air and good jobs, or between investing in a greener economy and an economy that works for everyone, or even between preserving local ecosystems and building abundant housing that our residents can afford.  These false choices force us to think small when the real solutions are so much bigger.”

“This Sustainability Plan takes a strategic approach to improving the health and quality of life in communities across Los Angeles County,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said. “The demand for more affordable housing, well-paying jobs, healthier living, and clean and green transportation are all intertwined. Collectively, we must pursue bold and holistic strategies if we are serious about prioritizing the sustainability of our region.”

Overall, OurCounty proposes to make Los Angeles County a more equitable, prosperous and resilient region in the years ahead. The plan’s goals and milestones include:

  • Powering unincorporated areas and County facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2025
  • Increasing urban tree canopy coverage by 15% by 2035
  • Diverting more than 95% of waste from landfills
  • Developing land-use tools to limit new development in high climate-hazard areas
  • Phasing out single-use plastic by 2025 to ensure a cleaner ocean and less landfill waste
  • Cutting back on imported water by sourcing 80 percent of water locally by 2045 
  • Ensuring that all residents have safe and clean drinking water, and that rivers, lakes and the ocean meet federal water quality standards
  • Leading efforts to make sure that at least 65% of new housing is built within 1/2 mile of high frequency transit by 2035
  • Supporting construction of more than half a million affordable housing units by 2045 to improve public health and community sustainability

The County will not be making these changes alone, but in concert with the region’s cities and residents.

“Our future depends not just on the County’s actions, but also on the 88 cities of Los Angeles County stepping up to the plate to collectively help achieve the strategic plan’s vision for sustainability,” said Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai. “We look forward to building and growing these partnerships as we work toward common goals on behalf of all the communities we serve.”

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations, Venice Beach People

LAPD Apprehends Bio-Hazard Waste Dumping RV Dwellers

October 12, 2010

Read more
October 12, 2010

Earlier today the LAPD Pacific Division apprehended the bio-hazard waste dumping RV dwellers that had remained at large with a...

Venice Beach News

NPR: At Venice Beach, Rich, Poor And Middle Class Coexist

July 13, 2014

Read more
July 13, 2014

A new radio piece from NPR’s “All Things Considered” released today discusses the benefits to economic mobility of living in...

Venice Beach News

Water Main Breaks (Again) on Carrol Canal

July 15, 2014

Read more
July 15, 2014

Nick Antonicello just sent in this photo from the scene where a water main broke last night on the 200...

Venice Beach News

Lightning Strike Causes Injuries, 1 Death

July 27, 2014

Read more
July 27, 2014

We were exiting the 10 Freeway at Lincoln when we heard a MASSIVE thunderclap, which apparently caused a number of...

Venice Beach News

Mirror Media Group acquires Yo! Venice!

July 30, 2014

Read more
July 30, 2014

Mirror Media Group, the Westside’s largest local media company, has acquired yovenicenew.wpengine.com. Yo! Venice! website founder Bret Haller, 45, died...

Venice Beach News

LAPD Pacific Division warns of increase in burglaries during summer

August 1, 2014

Read more
August 1, 2014

The Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division has issued a number of Summertime Burglary Prevention Tips, saying “burglars don’t stop...

Zealot
Venice Beach News

Former Maker Studios Co-Founder Raises $25 Million for Venice’s Zealot

August 4, 2014

Read more
August 4, 2014

The ousted former CEO and co-founder of Maker Studios has reportedly raised $25 million to launch Zealot Networks, a digital...

Venice
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations

Venice Neighborhood Council Meetings This Week

August 4, 2014

Read more
August 4, 2014

This first full week of August features four meetings for the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC). VNC’s Housing Committee meets Aug....

affordable housing
Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations

VNC Planning Committee to discuss Housing Audit Bill

August 5, 2014

Read more
August 5, 2014

The Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) could be deciding Tuesday, Aug. 5 whether to support a bill in Sacramento to audit...

Venice Beach News

New app touted as AMBER alert for cardiac arrest victims

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

A mobile app that allows users to render immediate aid to cardiac arrest victims in their vicinity will be launched...

Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Arts Sustainability Tour comes to Venice

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

The Los Angeles Arts Sustainability Tour (LAAST), an informative and fun neighborhood event, will take place on Sat., Aug. 9...

Obesity
Venice Beach News

County Looks at Marketing Firm for Obesity Program

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

A local marketing firm just a few blocks east of Venice could be helping County officials to do a media...

Venice
Venice Beach California, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Los Angeles to Combat Illegal Vending on Venice Boardwalk

August 7, 2014

Read more
August 7, 2014

Los Angeles will crackdown on what it describes as “illegal vending” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, as the City Council unanimously...

Venice Beach News

Ralph Terrazas named Los Angeles Fire Department Chief

August 8, 2014

Read more
August 8, 2014

Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Ralph Terrazas won the unanimous support of the City Council today to become the...

Venice Beach News

Venice councilman seconds motion for “Czar” to coordinate homeless services

August 9, 2014

Read more
August 9, 2014

A Los Angeles city councilman said on Friday a “czar” should be brought in to coordinate services for the homeless...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS