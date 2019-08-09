August 20, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pacific Beachside Fitness’ Holistic Approach to Training

Talking to Jay Kihiu on breaking the fitness mold!  

By Keldine Hull

Pacific Beachside Fitness offers a uniquely tailored and holistic approach to fitness and health. Founder and certified personal trainer Jay Kihiu combines High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) with guided meditation that aims to strengthen not only the body but the mind as well.

“It’s a boot camp fitness, but it’s different in that it has a meditative element at the end and in between there’s a workshop,” Kihiu explained. “It’s not just a workout and then one and done. You come back each week and there’s diet tracking. We habit track. I really want to get to the root of how you can put meaningful change in your life.”

The personal outdoor group training classes, which run for 10 weeks, come complete with tracking methods and assessments on the first and tenth class to help gauge each client’s personal progress.

“I’m all about metrics so that means everything from sleep to holistic metrics as well, not just how you’re exercising but also your connection to the community. Are you getting out? What is the quality of your relationships? I really want to look into your life as a whole,” Kihiu said.

Kihiu’s personal fitness journey inspired her to get into personal training and nutrition. “My understanding of health expanded and matured when I realized there are so many other components for wellness and a happy life,” said Kihiu. “I deepened my studies into philosophies surrounding eastern teachings that emphasize peace, meditation, self-awareness and the African values I grew up with that emphasize the important link between community, belonging and wellbeing.”

Kihiu added that each course is driven by evidence-based science. “Quality of life is determined by health of the body, but also more holistic components of a good life we ignore like our connection to others, the quality of our relationships and if we’re prioritizing them, our support systems,” Kihiu explained. She focuses on the individual needs of each client to help them on their journey towards a healthier existence. “I use our time to coach and guide them to get the results they want physically through the workouts and health metric tracking, but I also use exercises to invite them to think about all these other things and how they can set goals to have a holistically richer existence through exercise and self-reflection.”

Pacific Beachside Fitness also offers discounts and one-on-one online holistic fitness coaching for health professionals and emergency service workers like firefighters and EMT’s. “They do so much for the health of others and often neglect their own so this is a thanks to them. Online I offer the same guidance, support, and accountability check-ins as the in-personn classes. I do build a personalized training program, which is even more valuable since it’ll be tailored, so I’m still directing and guiding their fitness journey even if it’s not in person.”

Classes begin this fall in September, and anyone interested in learning more about Kihiu’s holistic approach to fitness can visit pacificbeachsidefitness.com or follow on Facebook.

“At the end of these I don’t want you to just be really fit. You’ll get really fit. You’ll feel better,” Kihiu said.

in Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations, Venice Beach People

LAPD Apprehends Bio-Hazard Waste Dumping RV Dwellers

October 12, 2010

Read more
October 12, 2010

Earlier today the LAPD Pacific Division apprehended the bio-hazard waste dumping RV dwellers that had remained at large with a...

Venice Beach News

NPR: At Venice Beach, Rich, Poor And Middle Class Coexist

July 13, 2014

Read more
July 13, 2014

A new radio piece from NPR’s “All Things Considered” released today discusses the benefits to economic mobility of living in...

Venice Beach News

Water Main Breaks (Again) on Carrol Canal

July 15, 2014

Read more
July 15, 2014

Nick Antonicello just sent in this photo from the scene where a water main broke last night on the 200...

Venice Beach News

Lightning Strike Causes Injuries, 1 Death

July 27, 2014

Read more
July 27, 2014

We were exiting the 10 Freeway at Lincoln when we heard a MASSIVE thunderclap, which apparently caused a number of...

Venice Beach News

Mirror Media Group acquires Yo! Venice!

July 30, 2014

Read more
July 30, 2014

Mirror Media Group, the Westside’s largest local media company, has acquired yovenicenew.wpengine.com. Yo! Venice! website founder Bret Haller, 45, died...

Venice Beach News

LAPD Pacific Division warns of increase in burglaries during summer

August 1, 2014

Read more
August 1, 2014

The Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division has issued a number of Summertime Burglary Prevention Tips, saying “burglars don’t stop...

Zealot
Venice Beach News

Former Maker Studios Co-Founder Raises $25 Million for Venice’s Zealot

August 4, 2014

Read more
August 4, 2014

The ousted former CEO and co-founder of Maker Studios has reportedly raised $25 million to launch Zealot Networks, a digital...

Venice
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations

Venice Neighborhood Council Meetings This Week

August 4, 2014

Read more
August 4, 2014

This first full week of August features four meetings for the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC). VNC’s Housing Committee meets Aug....

affordable housing
Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Organizations

VNC Planning Committee to discuss Housing Audit Bill

August 5, 2014

Read more
August 5, 2014

The Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) could be deciding Tuesday, Aug. 5 whether to support a bill in Sacramento to audit...

Venice Beach News

New app touted as AMBER alert for cardiac arrest victims

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

A mobile app that allows users to render immediate aid to cardiac arrest victims in their vicinity will be launched...

Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Arts Sustainability Tour comes to Venice

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

The Los Angeles Arts Sustainability Tour (LAAST), an informative and fun neighborhood event, will take place on Sat., Aug. 9...

Obesity
Venice Beach News

County Looks at Marketing Firm for Obesity Program

August 6, 2014

Read more
August 6, 2014

A local marketing firm just a few blocks east of Venice could be helping County officials to do a media...

Venice
Venice Beach California, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Los Angeles to Combat Illegal Vending on Venice Boardwalk

August 7, 2014

Read more
August 7, 2014

Los Angeles will crackdown on what it describes as “illegal vending” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, as the City Council unanimously...

Venice Beach News

Ralph Terrazas named Los Angeles Fire Department Chief

August 8, 2014

Read more
August 8, 2014

Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Ralph Terrazas won the unanimous support of the City Council today to become the...

Venice Beach News

Venice councilman seconds motion for “Czar” to coordinate homeless services

August 9, 2014

Read more
August 9, 2014

A Los Angeles city councilman said on Friday a “czar” should be brought in to coordinate services for the homeless...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS