Venice Family Clinic to Host Homeless Service Days

Nonprofit community health center offering food, medical care, dental screenings for those experiencing homelessness and families in need.

By Staff Writer

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, is celebrating National Health Center Week with a Homeless Services Day on August 7 at its Rose Avenue clinic in Venice and a Friday Fun Day on August 9 at its Colen Health Centers in Mar Vista.

Both, part of National Health Center Week, August 4-10, will be free and open to the public as part of the annual celebration of the many accomplishments of Venice Family Clinic and health centers across the U.S. that serve a total of 28 million patients.

“For nearly 50 years, Venice Family Clinic has been a leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality health care to people in need in our community,” said Venice Family Clinic CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer. “We are proud to join with community health centers across the nation in celebrating our collective dedication to improving our patients’ health and reaching beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address all aspects of life that affect health – from having healthy food to eat to having a roof over your head.”

Venice Family Clinic’s celebration begins with Homeless Services Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on August 7 at its clinic located at 604 Rose Avenue in Venice. Venice Family Clinic will provide a free hot breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and then the clinic and other providers will offer free medical care, dental screenings, vaccinations, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, voter registration and Medi-Cal and Cal-Fresh enrollment applications.

Free mobile showers and hygiene kits will also be available. The first 300 guests will receive a CITYPAK, a rugged and waterproof backpack designed for people experiencing homelessness.

Other agencies providing free services on August 7 are the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Registrar-Recorder, Public Defender’s Office, Homeless Court Program and Department of Public Social Services as well as the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Venice Family Clinic’s Friday Fun Day is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9 at the Colen Health Centers located in the Braddock Square Shopping Center at 4700 Inglewood Boulevard in Mar Vista. Venice Family Clinic and other community-based organizations will offer free food and refreshments and free services, including dental cleanings, immigration and job preparation help, community and childcare resources, exercise classes and a gardening workshop.

The first 200 children will receive a free back-to-school backpack.

“We thank our sponsors, partners and volunteers who are donating their time and resources to help us celebrate National Health Center Week by doing what Venice Family Clinic has done for nearly a half century – providing services to those in need to ensure a healthier and brighter future for them and their families,” Forer said.