Get Your Chalk On!

Chalk Art Festival, Nov. 17 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By Staff Writer

Looking to get your hands dirty and your creativity flowing this weekend? Well head on over to Venice’s first-ever Chalk Art Festival!

This free event for families and the community is put on by Venice Community Housing’s (VCH) Arts Community Collective and will take place Saturday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pacific Avenue parking lot between North and South Venice Avenue.

At this art festival, attendees of all ages can participate in a large-scale chalk art piece, listen to live music, enjoy delicious food trucks while kids can participate in children-centered activities.

“In keeping with the mission of VCH, Arts C2 will create public art that moves VCH into a broader role as cultural provider, improving public and common space, and continue in the efforts to reduce homelessness. Our hope is to bring change to the communal experience between people and place by incorporating arts into the social interactions of the everyday life of Venice residents,” VCH writes on their website.

For more information about this event, email [email protected]