Victim Shot During Venice Robbery, Suspect Remains at Large

Individual shot in Friday night burglary.

By Sam Catanzaro

Friday night in Venice a person was shot during a robbery on the 500 block of San Juan Court. The shooter is still at large and police currently have no leads.

“There was a robbery with the victim being shot… it occurred on the 500 block of San Juan,” a Los Angles Police Department Pacific Division Gang and Narcotics Officer told Yo! Venice. “The victim is alive and in stable condition.

According to the LAPD, the identity of the shooter remains at large.

“We don’t know much. Robbery seems to be the motive. We have no leads right now,” the LAPD officer said.

The case is still under active investigation and anybody with relevant information is encouraged to contact the LAPD Pacific Divison at (310) 482-6334.