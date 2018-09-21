Burning Man Comes to Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

Missed Burning Man, want to get some more Burning Man or just want to learn what Burning Man is all about without driving to Nevada? If so, head down to Venice Beach this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (September 21, 22 and 23) for Venice Afterburn, now an official Burning Man event, at the Windward Plaza in Venice Beach.

“The Venice Afterburn is a decommodified creative community gathering – entirely sponsor free – that is open to all burners and non-burners, blending the burner art with the vibrant Venice Beach artist community,” writes the Venice Chamber of Commerce on their website.

The event offers attendees an opportunity to decompress from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. For three days, Windward Plaza will transform into a surreal art environment mixed with the magic that can only be found at Venice Beach

“We love Burning Man and everything that it represents. Burning Man created a temporary city that exists once a year in the Nevada desert dedicated to community, art, self-expression, self-reliance,” writes Venice Afterburn on their website. “[We] want to keep that culture alive all year round and extend it to the ‘default world.”

For more information, visit https://www.veniceafterburn.com/ or http://venicechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/venice-afterburn-27031. As a sponsor-free event, donations for Venice Afterburn are greatly appreciated and can be made here http://www.gofundme.com/veniceafterburn2018

