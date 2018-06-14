2018 World Cup Viewing Party

By Sam Catanzaro

Get your 2018 World Cup viewing experience started off with a splash!

This Friday at 11 am, the Venice Beach Football Club will be hosting the 2018 World Cup Russia kickoff viewing party for Spain versus Portugal at Surfside Venice at 23 Windward Avenue.

“Come by for breakfast and drink deals, and celebrate the world’s game with your local football community,” said Dillon Chapman of Venice Beach Football Club.

While the U.S. men’s team did not qualify for the Cup, fans can still root for the deals on tap at Surfside on Friday. With $8 breakfast specials, $4 mimosas, $5 Bloody Mary’s and $21 Pacifico Buckets to be enjoyed while watching these two soccer powerhouses face off, Surfside is the place to be Friday.

To RSVP, send a message to Venice Football Club’ Instagram @vb.fc confirming your attendance.