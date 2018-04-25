by Rachel Monique Maskell

Even the phrase is catchy

and the way the lyrics get stuck in my head.

Playing over and over again.

Like the stories of my past.

Just when you think it’s gone

a moment triggers

and it goes on and on.

Once it’s there it can never be undone.

The trick is not to fight it

but to go with it.

To sing it out loud and admit it.

Yes, I know the tune

but I sing It

not the other way round.

I hear it playing from

passing cars so I shout

out the words and let it

be known.

I got this girl.

I can handle the beat

and the tone.

This is my song now.

It’s my story to own.

Rachel Monique Maskell is a Venice-based artist and poet. She creates collage pieces inspired by local street art. Follow her on Instagram @RachelMoniqueMaskell