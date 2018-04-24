Guy’s Spring Musings

One intimate experience a day can keep anxiety at bay.

By Guy Camilleri

An act of generosity in of itself is rewarding and speaks volumes about a person.

Like a diet rich in nutrients, being generous (kind to yourself) and those you love, those you may have an opportunity to throw love at and even more so, those you may fall in love with, requires being generous.

And by being generous, I mean practicing the art of being honest. For if not, is it possible you are contributing to keeping pretense alive and well?

The best actors are the most generous actors. They know that the art of ‘pretending’ is in fact, the very act of being honest… to them, those acting alongside them and the people who built the world we get to play in.

By honoring the rules of the world set forth by the writer and director, we commit to living in that world authentically. And the more we give of ourselves in that world, the more we have to react to and give back to… and so on and so on.

It’s all about noticing, listening, and reporting back what you saw, heard, imagine is happening along with all the stuff your mind is making meaning out of as the person is talking to you.

To think and feel for that human being while in the very presence of said human being and then to practice putting yourself in their shoes is a very cool thing to do.

Try throwing empathy in the face of judgment!

To notice and report back honestly to the very person you are relating to, can recalibrate what you believed to be accurate a few moments ago.

The key to having an intimate experience is learning to use time to increase your ability to relate, listen and fully share what you are experiencing moment-to-moment.

Even one intimate filled authentic moment a day can keep anxiety at bay!

Shortening the gap between telling the truth more and lying less (withholding, commission and omission) is scary at first. And yet, with practice, it becomes the norm and replaces working hard at keeping up with one pretense after another.

A life of ‘self-love in action,’ can, in turn, be a catalyst for others to join in, if they to want to and if not, that’s okay too.

Drop the pretense and instead, pick up on what’s happening in your body, mind and around you at this moment to start a practice of being more generous. It’s so much more fun than hoarding!

If you do not love yourself, are you truly ready to enter into an intimate relationship with another human being?

Being honest about this and other aspects of our life position us to jump on the authentic bandwagon and start experiencing the intimacy of an authentic moment!

Guy Camilleri is a Venice-based actor, acting coach and poet. His classes are packed with actors, writers, directors and creative people from all walks of life on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Electric Lodge, in Venice. Visit www.guycamilleri.com. Follow Guy on Instagram and Facebook.