Venice Rainbow Saving Lives on Giving Tuesday

Join Venice Pride for the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Model Kit Launch Party at General Admission–mere steps away from the real lifesaving tower. Featuring DJ Glen Walsh aka Glenice Venice.

Proceeds from the model kit benefit Camp Lightbulb, a 501(c)(3) organization that celebrates LGBTQ youth, ages 14 to 17 and 18 to 20, with magical, overnight camp experiences, filled with fun, pride, community, friends, support, self-discovery, and memories to last a lifetime.

Tickets include one limited artist’s edition Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Model Kit signed by Venice Pride Board Member and Tower Artist Patrick Marston, open bar (4-7 PM), wood-fired pizza from Southend and a surprise or two.

Open Bar / 4-7 p.m.

Special Presentation / 7 p.m.

