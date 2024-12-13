December 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

Piano Teacher Arrested by SMPD on Child Sex Abuse Charges

The Alleged Incidents Took Place at the Student’s Home and at His Music Studio in Beverly Hills’ French Conservatory of Music.

A Van Nuys piano teacher was arrested on multiple felony charges after authorities uncovered allegations of months-long sexual abuse involving his 13-year-old student, Santa Monica Police announced.

SMPD detectives began investigating 41-year-old Hovanes John Jihanyan on November 19, following a report of suspected child abuse. According to police, Jihanyan engaged in sexual activities with the student beginning in July 2024 when she was 13. The alleged incidents took place at the student’s home, in Jihanyan’s vehicle, and at his music studio in Beverly Hills’ French Conservatory of Music.

On December 12, 2024, detectives, with support from uniformed and undercover officers, executed search and arrest warrants in Encino, taking Jihanyan into custody. He was booked on charges including lewd acts on a minor under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, sexual assault involving a significant age disparity, possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities confirmed that Jihanyan has no prior criminal history. He remains in custody as the case is prepared for filing with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on December 16, 2024.

The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking additional information about Jihanyan or potential victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lizette Hard at (310) 458-2256, Sgt. David Haro at (310) 458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.

