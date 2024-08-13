Over 30 Women-Owned Beauty Businesses Evicted in Marina del Rey

A Lease Reportedly Failed to Be Renegotiated and That the Landlord Has “Other Ventures” Planned for the Marina Marketplace Complex

By Zach Armstrong

Phenix Salon Suites’ location in Marina del Rey was the perfect spot for Elizabeth Tiku’s independent salon operation. It provided a nice, intimate space where her clients could enjoy privacy along with easy, smooth transactions for service unlike at big corporate salons. And so, for the next decade, Tiku happily paid monthly dues to operate Posh Hair Suite out of the “Boutique Salon Suite Concept” on L.A.’s Westside.

But then, out of the blue, an eviction notice was posted to her door.

“I have over 100 clients. They’ll follow me wherever I go, but I have nowhere to go.” Tiku said over the phone, holding back tears, as she packed up her equipment and materials. “I have no support. It’s devastating.

Tiku is one of the more than 30 woman beauty business owners at Phenix’s MDR location who are now grappling with eviction after they claim its franchisee withheld rent payments from the landlord, as reported by KCAL. A spokesperson with Phenix confirmed the MDR outpost is officially closing after a lease failed to be renegotiated and that the landlord has “other ventures” planned for the Marina Marketplace complex at 13455 Maxella Ave.

Although vendors were given until Aug. 18 to move out, about 90% of its salon professionals have already vacated, said Tiku. “There’s no point in staying here,” she added. “It’s all done as we see it.”

Founded in 2007, Phenix is a California-based salon rental concept chain that licenses individual suites within a larger space to lifestyle professionals to operate their businesses. As of February, the company had over 380 salons across 33 states, in addition to several U.K. spots. Including the Marina del Rey complex, Phenix has 25 locations across Los Angeles County such as those in Santa Monica, Glendale, Redondo Beach, Sherman Oaks and West Hollywood.

According to Tiku, the Marina del Rey franchisee is a man who owns nine Phenix locations, including one in Westwood.

“We all have families, bills due, mouths to feed. It’s really unjust and unfair and we just want awareness and help,” said Anabel Martinez, a business owner who spoke to KCAL News about the situation. “We want to make noise because it isn’t right.”