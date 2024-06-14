June 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

Fishing is a pastime like no other.

You can experience the nostalgia of that pastime in real time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing — a fun, safe, family-friendly and affordable getaway on the waters near Marina del Rey, a seaside community west of Los Angeles.

Whether you are a beginner or expert, Marina del Rey Sportfishing carries everything you need for a fishing trip on both public and private charters, designed for all ages and any level of fishing experience.

“Partyboat Sportfishing is a traditional activity that’s been around in California for about 100 years, it’s something that families and parents can do with their kids. It’s a great way to experience nature, get the kids away from the phones and tablets, and enjoy the outdoors,” said Rick Oefinger, president of Marina del Rey Sportfishing.

At different times throughout the day, Marina del Rey Sportfishing charters groups of friends and families on the water. Ling cod, sculpin, white fish, sand bass, halibut, red snapper and rock fish are some of the many catches that can be found under the sea.

“The hardest part of the whole trip is getting yourself here on time. Dress for outdoor activity and get yourself here!” Oefinger added.

Marina del Rey Sportfishing hosts six fleets for anglers to explore:

  • New Del Mar, a 75-foot aluminum hull sportfishing vessel, is open for two half day trips per day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The vessel features a full service galley with ice cold beer and one of the best cheeseburgers you’ll find on the Pacific waters.
  • Spitfire is a big quick 65’ custom built ¾  day boat, with state of the art fish finding electronics and large bait capacity. Available daily from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., the comfortable galley serves hot and cold meals with beverages.
  • Betty O, the matriarch of the fleet, specializes in ¾ day trips for rock cod and bottom fishing daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Private charters are available for groups up to 25on Tortuga & Tourist and on the six passenger Free Spirit. These are purpose built and all feature large live bait capacities, open walkaround decks, seating in and out, hot and cold running water, electricity and everything you need for a private, fun-filled sportfishing adventure.
  • Mona Lisa Is Marina del Rey’s own bait company, ensuring that private boaters and the entire fleet has all the live bait they could need. The bait dock offers walk up live bait sales, private boater live bait sales, and frozen squid and anchovies.

The fish you catch are yours to do with as you please —take home for supper or catch and release. Fish responsibly, take only what you need!

All boats carry California One-Day Fishing Licenses aboard for anyone over the age of 15 who needs a license.

Tickets can be purchased online at WWW.MDRSF.COM ranging from $45-85 per ticket depending on the trip. All tickets include bait, and all trips depart Dock 52. Using maps, search “Dock 52 Fiji Way” for easy directions. For more information, visit mdrsf.com or call 310-822-3625.

