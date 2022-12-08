December 8, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheel

Photo: Facebook (@oakberryusa).
Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary

December 6, 2022

December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event

November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...

Photo: Facebook (@socalcider).
Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

