Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens.
.
Video sponsored by Meals on Wheel
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
Acai Bowl Spot Coming to Abbot Kinney
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Oakberry moving into former Pudu Pudu space By Dolores Quintana Oakberry, an acai bowl restaurant, is coming to Venice in...
No Venice Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
December 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11th Anniversary
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Ingredients For Your Holiday Meals and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Venice Restaurant Offering Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu
December 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$100 dinner through all of December at The Rose The Rose Venice has announced via its Instagram page that its...
Felix’s Evan Funke Opening New Restaurant
November 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Brewery Set to Open on Abbot Kinney
November 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
SoCal Vibes Co. opening Venice taproom By Dolores Quintana The Gardena-based brewery and restaurant SoCal Vibes Co. is to open...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
