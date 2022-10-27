October 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar. 
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Food & Drink, Video
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats  By Dolores Quintana Paloma is now...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Education, News, Video

Local School Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on the Sand

October 20, 2022

October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
News, Video

Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...

Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...

