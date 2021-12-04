December 14, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Coolest Venice Beach Date Ideas

Going on dates can be a lot of fun. You don’t need all the pressure of a fancy restaurant to impress someone. Often, the best dates are the ones where you do nothing at all except laugh and enjoy each other’s company. And in Venice Beach, there are plenty of date options off the beaten path for you and your new love interest to enjoy. Whether it’s a first date and you’re scrambling to figure out what to wear, where to go, and whether you can find your favorite Celine Dion perfume on sale before the big day, here are the coolest Venice Beach date ideas.

Workout Together

If you’re both into fitness, why not head to the famous Muscle Beach to lift weights together? You can lift, laugh, spot each other, and maybe even learn a new move. When working out is an important part of your life, you’ll want to know if it’s important to your new date as well. When you have certain lifestyle choices in common, it can be a sign to keep learning more about this person. If not, then maybe it’s time to move on.

Take Selfies With The Public Art

Venice Beach has incredible artwork by several different artists. See how many pieces you can spot and take photos up and down the boardwalk. You can stand against wall murals and do your duck face with the sculptures on the sand. Either way, you can both use the opportunity to show your silly side, try and figure out what the artist is trying to say, and see Venice Beach from a new perspective.

Catch a Show With One of the Street Performers

The eclectic vibe of Venice Beach is what draws artists and performers from all over the world. The street performers are talented musicians, entertainers, and so much more. Their fire-breathing skills are much more interesting than taking your date to the newest blockbuster film. Spend your money and support the local artists instead and you’ll have a one-of-a-kind date experience that you can get anywhere else.

Check Out a Live Painting Event

Have you ever wondered how an artist can transform a wall or a blank canvas into a work of art? Venice Beach is known for its unique events, including hosting artists for live paintings. You can watch artists turn canvases into stunning pieces that can hang in art galleries, in homes, or decorate the streets of the city.

Practice Your Gymnastics Skills for Free

Were you a gymnast in your early days? Here’s a fun way to tell your story to your date. Take them to the free gymnastics equipment on the beach and show off your best routine. Don’t be too bravado about it. You can even sneak it in as something fun as you’re walking by this part of the beach. Start telling your date about how you used to do gymnastics and you really loved how challenging and exciting it was. Then show them. It’s a little cheesy but can be a lot of fun. Then try and help your date do a move.

Pick Up Ingredients From the Farmer’s Market to Make a Meal

Do you love to cook and want to show off your culinary skills? Take your date to the farmer’s market and pick out ingredients that he or she would love. You’ll find everything from microgreens to fruit to delicious cabbages. Find your favorite herbs and some local meat and you’ll have everything you need to make a healthy and satisfying meal.

Go on a Romantic Stroll Through the Venice Canals

Not quite as dirty as those ones over in Italy, these canals run through one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the area. The reflective water, combined with the peaceful neighborhood vibe, make this an excellent place to walk and talk. It gets you away from the hustle and bustle in the rest of Venice Beach and can make for a fun backdrop to a budding relationship.

 Try Some Local Cuisine

While there are plenty of restaurants in Venice Beach, nothing beats the uniqueness of trying out a local restaurant. Get a taste of the orient at Wirin Thai or enjoy some pizza at South End. You’ll enjoy the local tastes and flavors of the region because many of these restaurants also source their ingredients from regional farms. It doesn’t need to be expensive, it just needs to be delicious. 

