The interior of Café Bohème in Playa del Rey. Photo: Facebook (@cafebohemepdr).

New French Restaurant Opens by Beach in Playa del Rey

Westside Dining Scene October 21, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

There’s a new French restaurant open in Playa Del Rey according to Toddrickallen.com. Located at 8428 Pershing Drive, Café Bohème is described on its website as a French modern café that serves breakfast and lunch and hopes to begin dinner service soon. You can buy smoothies, coffees, cold pressed juices, and French pastries as part of what is described as a modern Bohemian vibe. You can also find crepes, galettes, and omelettes on the menu.

