Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant

Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in this video brought to you by Ryan Woodward at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

in Food & Drink, video
Sports, video

Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021

Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
video

Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021

The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
video

LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021

All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
video, Westside Wellness

ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability

August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021

ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping...
video

Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners

August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
video

Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing

August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
video

Voting Locations on the Westside

August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021

The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Food & Drink, video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
video

Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
video

State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
video, Westside Wellness

Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...
video

Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Food & Drink, video

Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...

