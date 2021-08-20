August 20, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The first weekend of Sharing an Open Main Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Juliet Lemar.

Main Street Traffic Closures Return This Weekend

Sharing an Open Main Street back for second time this summer August 21 – 22

By Sam Catanzaro 

The summer’s second iteration of pedestrian-only use for a segment of Santa Monica’s Main Street will take place this weekend, a program that during the first weekend most attendees said was positive but less than half of merchants said it led to better business. 

The pilot program, initiated by the Main Street Business Improvement Association (MSBIA) and Ocean Park Association (OPA), was approved by Santa Monica City Council in June and debuted July 24-25. Known as “Sharing an Open Main Street”, the program applies to the two blocks between Hill and Kinney streets. 

Like the first weekend, vehicle traffic will be detoured from Main Street to Neilson Way. In addition, bus stops within the plaza footprint will be temporarily closed. According to the City, temporary bus stops will be placed outside of the pedestrian zone to serve riders. Bicyclists and scooter users will need to dismount within the plaza footprint as well. 

According to the City of Santa Monica, based on an on-site survey conducted by OPA and also survey responses received after the weekend, a majority of residents indicated the first weekend in July was a positive program. 

“An on-site survey taken during the first Sharing an Open Main Street in July found that 95% of 241 respondents were positive about the pilot. About two-thirds noted the ‘positive impact’ on the community and Main Street businesses. The respondents said they ‘enjoyed the community/family nature of the event,’ and ‘felt safe,’” wrote Debbie Lee, Santa Monica’s Chief Communications Officer, in an email statement. “Including additional survey responses after the weekend (total of 491), 76% of respondents were positive overall versus 19% negative, with about half requesting more activities and entertainment for the upcoming weekends.” 

In addition, 80 percent of attendees said they walked or cycled to the event, per the survey. 

According to Lee, the City has received seven emails from residents that shared their view that the closure didn’t add value to the community and caused more traffic. 

“Staff will continue to closely monitor the three remaining pilot events in collaboration with MSBIA and OPA as well as take steps to mitigate any issues that may arise,” Lee said. 

The OPA survey also showed 69 percent of respondents spent more time on Main Street due to the event and 76 percent wanted to attend future events. According to the City, based on the results of this survey this weekend there will be more activities and entertainment throughout the open street in response to community feedback. 

Saturday will kick off with a pilates class at 9 a.m., a dance fitness class at 10 a.m and then live music from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.  On Sunday a fitness class is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by live music from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. interrupted only by a fitness class at 2 p.m. and salsa dancing at 3 p.m. In addition, on both days there will be activities geared towards kids from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., including story time and crafts. 

In a separate study conducted by the MSBIA, 47 percent of businesses said their business did better during the event, 29 percent said about the same, 14 percent said worse and 10 percent responded “other”. Among businesses, 55 percent said they loved the sense of community and 51 percent loved the absence of cars. In addition, 45 percent said they saw increased foot traffic as the biggest benefit of the program while only 32 percent said it brought a new sense of life to the corridor. 

From an operational perspective, the City said it monitored traffic and pedestrians during the first weekend and has made adjustments to the traffic control plan to reflect a full closure at Main and Ashland for this upcoming weekend. 

“This will improve pedestrian flow and continuity. The City will also continue to disable all e-scooter and e-bike use within the pedestrian zone to reduce potential conflicts among the various modes,” Lee said.  “The City will continue to evaluate the pilot closure by collecting and assessing traffic volumes and on-street parking activities. Baseline data was collected prior to pilot closure and again during the first weekend. A memo summarizing the findings will be provided to City Council this fall.” 

in Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Venice Beach Health

The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...

Photo: Facebook (@Umamiburger).
Venice Beach Health

Umami Burger Coming to Venice

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Popular burger restaurant moving into former Komodo space on Main Street By Kerry Slater Umami Burger is coming to Venice...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Venice Beach Health

The definitive guide to choosing an online casino

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Online gambling has become very popular over the last few years, so much so that it is now considered a...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Edify TV, Venice Beach Health

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

Seared Salmon & Mango Sambal bowl- Seared salmon, parsnip purée, mango sambal, pickled red onions, parsnip chips and a herb salad from Great White. Photo: Facebook (@greatwhitevenice)
Venice Beach Health

Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo By Kerry Slater Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in...
Venice Beach Health

Factors to consider before joining an online casino

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Online casinos are incredibly popular these days, especially since most parts of the world have been forced to stay in...
Venice Beach Health

Can cannabis change the way you’re thinking?

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

The popular narrative that some of the greatest musicians in the world created music while under the influence of hallucinogenic...
Venice Beach Health

​Mistakes to avoid when choosing an online casino​

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Are you looking to find an online casino to play at but are completely new to the scene and have...

Big eye tuna pizza marinated in ginger oil, miso, sweet potato and kewpie purée, wasabi vinaigrette and scallion curls. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).
Venice Beach Health

Tokyo-Style Pizza?

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Venice-chef is...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Venice Beach Health

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most...

The Main Street elevation of a mixed-use development proposed in Venice. Rendering: m_Royce Architecture.
Venice Beach Health

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Windward Circle

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Three-story townhouse project with restaurant planned for Main Street in Venice By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to replace two...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR