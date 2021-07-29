July 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you by Canyon Club.

in video
Related Posts
video

“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Food & Drink, video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects: YO! Venice Show – July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Community Housing Receives Honor From American Institute Of Architects *...
video, Westside Wellness

Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans

July 27, 2021

Read more
July 27, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
video

Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
video

Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Food & Drink, video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
video

New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge

July 20, 2021

Read more
July 20, 2021

Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...
video

The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
video

LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Health, video, Westside Wellness

Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd

July 15, 2021

Read more
July 15, 2021

CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Food & Drink, video

Summer Avocados – Market Report

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
video, Westside Wellness

Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
video

Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR