July 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Surveillance footage of a tent where a man has been accused of selling drugs to the Venice homeless population. Photos: LASD.

Homeless Advocate Arrested Near Venice Bridge Home Shelter on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs

65-year-old Garry Featherstone accused of selling meth, PCP

By Sam Catanzaro

A self-described homeless outreach advocate was recently arrested near the Venice Bridge Home shelter on suspicion of dealing PCP and meth to the local homeless population.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), Narcotics Bureau investigators served a two-location search warrant in Venice last Thursday after receiving information of a potential narcotics dealer disguising himself as a homeless outreach advocate. In a press release, the LASD said the investigation identified that narcotics dealer, 65-year-old Garry Featherstone, had been using a tent to sell drugs to Venice’s homeless population. According to the LASD, the tent was in close proximity to the “Venice Bridge Home” homeless shelter. 

“Investigators conducted countless hours of surveillance of Featherstone and saw him complete several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions. Featherstone masquerades as a homeless outreach advocate while supplying homeless individuals with narcotics,” reads a statement from the LASD. 

On Thursday afternoon, investigators conducted the search warrant operation on a tent near 3rd Avenue and Rose Street, as well as a Venice residence, and arrested Featherstone for possession of phencyclidine (PCP) for sale and possession of methamphetamine for sale. Over 15,000 dollars in U.S. currency was also recovered. 

“Featherstone, a self-proclaimed homeless advocate, operates ‘Homeless Enterprise’ from a tent on 3rd Avenue, where he sells sodas, candy, and other snacks and beverages to the local homeless population, ”reads the LASD statement. 

According to the LASD, “Homeless Enterprise” is registered with the city of Los Angeles Finance Department.

“This is another clear example of how several people are using the veil of outreach to run criminal enterprises and exploit the already marginalized population of county residents who are experiencing homelessness,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a statement following the arrest. “It’s time for common sense, compassionate regulation of public space. It’s time for politicians to stop using the homeless population as a platform and for them to either help law enforcement keep the community safe or get out of the way.”

in Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing: YO! Venice Show – July 19, 2021

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bonin’s Encampment to Home Moves 131 Homeless Into Housing * LAFD...

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition for Recall of Councilmember Bonin Approved for Circulation

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo. Photo: City of LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant By Sam Catanzaro 17 million gallons of raw sewage...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

IPO Cosmetics Launches The World’s First 4Step Facial Kit

July 10, 2021

Read more
July 10, 2021

It’s Perfect On Introduces a New, Convenient, Portable and Eco-Friendly Skincare Option By Staff Writer What if you could get...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to a group of reports on the Venice Boardwalk last month. Photo: Twitter (LACoSheriff).
News, Venice Beach News

Sheriff Villanueva to Hold Protecting Parks and Beaches Town Hall Monday

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Virtual town hall Monday 1-2 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to hold a...

The scene of a Venice shooting Monday morning. Photo: LAPD Lieutenant Ensley (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Car-to-Car Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

LAPD investigating Monday incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection to a car-to-car shooting...
Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for $3.3 Million Ponzi

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

An accountant was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for running a four-year, $3.3 million Ponzi scheme that...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
News, Venice Beach News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

New Los Angeles Nonprofit Charting a Positive Way Forward for a City on the Brink

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

The founders of Envision L.A., a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Mar Vista, have a simple goal: Bring sanity, humanity,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR