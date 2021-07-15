Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward Guaranteed Rate Affinity.
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Summer Avocados – Market Report
July 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn some tips and tricks for choosing and storing your avocados in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Avoiding Heat Stroke for Your Dog
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dr. Becker of Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) talks about heat stroke in dogs and how we can keep our...
Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming...
Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – July 12, 2021
July 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Deadline Extended For Unhoused To Move Belongings Off Boardwalk * Pedestrian...
Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless: YO! Venice Show – July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Los Angeles Approves $5M Program to House Homeless * Hit and...
Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?
July 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
Big Blue Buses Going Cashless
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace
July 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
