“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual summer concert “Play it Forward” on June 5th tune in for details. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Upbeat Beat, video
Food & Drink, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

In honor of Pride 2021 Heal the Bay and Venice Pride are organizing a beach cleanup called Venice Pride’s BIG...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Food & Drink, video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
video

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
video

Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
News, video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV, Featured, Travel, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...

