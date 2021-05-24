May 25, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School of Rock.

Celebrate Pride Month with Beach Clean Up Hosted by Venice Pride: YO! Venice Show – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Men’s Soccer Star Headed to Costa Rica for National...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season

May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Sew to Go?

May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...



