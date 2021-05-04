A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues
Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting
April 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
Venice WAVE Awards Returns Celebrating teachers
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Event returns next week in virtual format By Chad Winthrop The Venice WAVE Awards returns next week, celebrating local teachers...
NAMI Westside Wellness Weekend Kicks off With Series of Free Events
April 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month By Staff Writer Throughout May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness...
Civil Rights Attorney Carol Sobel to Speak at Venice Neighborhood Council Homeless Meeting
April 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney Carol Sobel will present this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom for VNC Homeless Committee By Sam Catanzaro Prominent...
Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica
A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
Volunteers Needed for Lincoln Boulevard Venice Cleanup
April 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Lincoln Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...
Fundraiser for Venice Woman Whose Rescue Dog Was Killed in Fire
April 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wednesday morning incident still under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fundraiser is being held to support a Venice woman whose...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
April 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway
LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment A fire broke out at the 405 underpass...Read more