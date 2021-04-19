April 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The area of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Court where a fatal hit and run took place in January. Photo: Google.

LAPD Seek Information on Fatal Venice Hit and Run

Police are seeking info regarding a hit and run that killed a 60-year-old Venice man earlier this year. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Sunday, January 17, 2021, around 5:50 p.m., a dark colored minivan was traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard south of Flower Court when it collided with a pedestrian crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk. 

“The driver of the minivan fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law,” the LAPD said. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the pedestrian to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on January 26, 2021. 

“The victim is a 60-year-old male resident of Los Angeles, his name is being withheld at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time,” the LAPD said. 

Reports from the media, however, indicate the victim was Venice-resident Robert Crawford. 

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives, at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

in Featured
