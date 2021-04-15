The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire
Pizza Pop-up Coming to Venice Next Week
Lupa Cotta coming to Venice’s Chez Tex next Friday By Kerry Slater A “nomadic pizza business” is popping up in...
Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice
Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...
Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside
Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Westside Cafe Helping Save Monarch Butterflies
This Westside cafe is doing its part to keep its namesake insect, the monarch butterfly, safe. Learn more in this...
Virtual Venice Art Crawl This Week
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Singers, poets, painters, photographers, performance artists and gallery owners are all scheduled to participate in the virtual Venice Art Crawl...
Junior Lifeguards Returning to Venice Beach This Summer
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
County-run program returns to LA County beaches July and August By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are left for prospective...
Beached Dolphin Near Venice: YO! Venice Show – April, 12, 2021
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Beached Dolphin Near Venice Beach * Fareless rides coming to LA...
SWAT Tear Gas Trailer in Seven-Hour Venice Standoff
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Standoff between police and barricaded suspect over the weekend at First Baptist Church By Sam Catanzaro An over seven-hour standoff...
Dual Building Development Rises Near Venice High School
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed use development near...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California
Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice Pudu...
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe that makes an...
