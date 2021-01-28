Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen

Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat

By Chad Winthrop

This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard rescue boat moored in Santa Monica Bay before leading authorities on a nautical chase.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Marina del Rey station, the boat was stolen on January 26 while moored in Malibu. The chase ended when the LASD Marina del Rey Boat Operations team apprehended the suspect

“We don’t make it a habit of making felony stops of Los Angeles County Lifeguards boats. But that isn’t a lifeguard with his hands in the air” LASD said. “Yesterday, our boat crew responded offshore to locate and arrest a male who wanted to play lifeguard and steal ‘Baywatch Malibu’ from its mooring.”

The Department could not immediately be reached for more information surrounding the suspect and where exactly the chase ended. This article will be updated when this information is provided.

The incident was picked up by many locals listening to Air Traffic Control Communications.

“Just heard a helicopter pilot on the Santa Monica Airport Tower frequency say he was heading out over the water to chase a stolen lifeguard boat. Never a dull moment in LA,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It certainly was humorous to listen to the coordination between Baywatch Del Rey, LASD Air 5 & LASD MDR’s boat crew! The world keeps getting crazier by the day!” another wrote.