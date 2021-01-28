January 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
An LASD deputy before boarding a stolen lifeguard boat this week. Photos: LASD (Twitter).

Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen

Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat

By Chad Winthrop

This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard rescue boat moored in Santa Monica Bay before leading authorities on a nautical chase.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Marina del Rey station, the boat was stolen on January 26 while moored in Malibu. The chase ended when the LASD Marina del Rey Boat Operations team apprehended the suspect

“We don’t make it a habit of making felony stops of Los Angeles County Lifeguards boats. But that isn’t a lifeguard with his hands in the air” LASD said. “Yesterday, our boat crew responded offshore to locate and arrest a male who wanted to play lifeguard and steal ‘Baywatch Malibu’ from its mooring.”

The Department could not immediately be reached for more information surrounding the suspect and where exactly the chase ended. This article will be updated when this information is provided.

The incident was picked up by many locals listening to Air Traffic Control Communications.

“Just heard a helicopter pilot on the Santa Monica Airport Tower frequency say he was heading out over the water to chase a stolen lifeguard boat. Never a dull moment in LA,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It certainly was humorous to listen to the coordination between Baywatch Del Rey, LASD Air 5 & LASD MDR’s boat crew! The world keeps getting crazier by the day!” another wrote.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

Read more
January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...

A man wanted by police in connection to a Venice attempted break-in. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Westside

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR