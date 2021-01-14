January 15, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Illegal Marina del Rey Boat Charters

The issue of illegal charters brought up at recent County meeting

By Toi Creel

Officials recently discussed the issue of illegal boat charters in Marina del Rey.

The Los Angeles Department of Beaches and Harbors Small Craft Harbor held a Commission meeting on December 17th to discuss the legal and illegal operation of charters in Marina del Rey.

During the presentation, two types of options were listed for people interested in running a charter in the Marina del Rey area. The first option was using Dock 55, which opened in 2017. In order to go through the Dock 55, potential operators must have their boat inspected, need insurance and a county business license and a U.S. Coast Guard certified captain’s license.

The second option would be a sublease agreement on behalf of the potential operator. A tentative operator would have to seek out harbor master lease holders and then get a qualified review from the Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Many staff are in favor of the Dock 55 option, because they say it makes the process more streamlined. If potential operators decided to dock, they also wouldn’t have to be concerned with parking or finding a lease holder.

Dock 55 is a docking site managed by Pacific Ocean Management who provides stipulations and direction for those interested in chartering. For those interested in serving food and alcohol, a valid county business license would need to be obtained along with special permits.

At the meeting, current charter operators also voiced their concerns with illegal charter operations.

“I could probably list over 200 illegal charters that can be docked out of Marina del Rey on any given day in the middle of summer,” Mark Sentyrz, owner and operator of Marina del Rey Boat Rentals, told the Commission at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Sheriff’s station talked about some of the difficulties with tracking down illegal operations such as dealing with passengers being non-truthful about their relation to operators.

“If there’s not proof, it’s hard for us to tell if this is an illegal charter or is this guy going out with his family,” said Sgt. Brent Carlson of the Marina Del Rey sheriff’s station said at the meeting.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Coffee Shop Adding New Westside Storefront

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Boardwalk Building

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Over 100 firefighters respond to Ocean Front Walk fire Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Over 100 firefighters responded a fire...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

"Of the five California counties with the highest seven-day average COVID-19 cases in the week leading up to Christmas, just one has taken strong enforcement measures," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...

Brown Pelican with slashed pouch being examined by Jennifer Martines, rehabilitation technician at International Bird Rescue in Los Angeles. Photo: International Bird Rescue.
News, Venice Beach News

Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Venice-area? At least...

Firefighters fight a Marina del Rey apartment fire Monday morning. Photo: Los Angeles County Fire Department (Twitter).
Featured, Venice Beach News

One Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Fire

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

Read more
January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.: Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...

A RV catches fire in Venice last September. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

When Will Outdoor Dining Resume in LA County?

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR