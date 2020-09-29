September 30, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they taste like, and how to enjoy them in this two part video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

News, video

Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Health, Venice Beach Health, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
News, video

Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
News, video

Controversial Housing Project Approved

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, video

Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
News, video

Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

 Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
video

Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
News, video

Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...

