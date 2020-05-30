May 31, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Now Included in Los Angeles Curfew

Protestors on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Thursday. Photo: Will Hawkins.

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd continue

By Sam Catanzaro

A City of Los Angeles curfew has been extended to Venice and the rest of the city as protests against the police killing of George Floyd continue.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that a curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Previously the curfew only applied to the Downtown LA area.

“I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and to step back for a moment to allow our firefighters to put out the flames, to allow our peace officers to reestablish some order,” Garcetti said. “Let them protect your rights to be out there for as many days as we need to.”

According to Garcetti, the curfew will require people to stay indoors and will be in place for one night. During the curfew, streets will be cleaned and windows of businesses will be boarded up. Garcetti said he hopes one night of the curfew will be enough.

According to the rules of the curfew, people traveling to and from work and those seeking or giving emergency care are exempt

Beverly Hills, Culver City and Santa Monica have also put a curfew in place for Saturday night during the same hours.

On Friday night, during the third night of protests, 533 people were arrested in Downtown LA on charges such as suspicion of burglary, looting, attempted murder, battery on police officer and failure to disperse, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The demonstrators are part of wave of marches happening around the nation to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed Monday when a Minneapolis police officer–Officer Derek Chauvin–pinned him to the ground with his knee, even after the Floyd said he was could not breathe.

in Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020 1

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Bridge Housing to Open in Less Than 2 Weeks

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

Open house next week By Sam Catanzaro A bridge housing homeless shelter in Venice will open in a little more...
Venice Beach Health

Lincoln and Venice intersection to receive new name: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – February, 10, 2020

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Lincoln and Venice intersection to receive new name....

A rubbish fire burns under the 10 Freeway at Venice Boulevard Monday morning. Photo: Jef Scott (Facebook).
Venice Beach Health

Rubbish Fire at Venice Blvd Encampment

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020

LAFD: no investigation into Monday morning fire The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) says that a rubbish fire broke out...

1305 Cabrillo Avenue in Venice which sold last month for $3.7 million. Photo: A.J. Khair real estate.
Venice Beach Health

$3.7 Million Abbot Kinney-Adjacent Home Tops Venice Single Family December Sales

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

Compiled by Murray Weisberg Stay up to date on the Venice real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Historical Venice Church to Become Mansion for Multi-Millionaire?

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

Lawmakers deny an appeal intended to stop conversion of First Baptist Church of Venice By Sam Catanzaro A half-century-old church...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

A Growing Homelessness Crisis Confronts Venice: A Look Back on 2019

December 31, 2019

Read more
December 31, 2019

If there was one topic that dominated the Venice news cycle in 2019, it was no doubt homelessness. From a...

Photo: Facebook (BernieSanders).
Venice Beach Health

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Hold Venice Rally This Weekend

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

Saturday noon at Windward Circle By Sam Catanzaro Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will hold a rally this...

Shuttle transport those in need near Venice Beach to the West LA Armory winter shelter in 2015. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Venice Beach Health

Venice Beach Pickup Point For City’s Winter Shelter as Storms Hit County

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

LA County winter shelters now open By Sam Catanzaro As a winter storm and overall colder temperatures hit Los Angeles...

Police presence at the Walgreens on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice Sunday morning following an armed robbery. Photo: Citizen App.
Venice Beach Health

Masked Suspects Who Carried Out Armed Robbery at Venice Walgreens At Large

December 3, 2019

Read more
December 3, 2019

LAPD looking for two unidentified suspects who carried out an armed robbery of Venice Walgreens over weekend By Sam Catanzaro...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Health

Statue of a homeless man generates buzz, Where can you donate toys this holiday season? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 25, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*Statue...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR