County Cancels Junior Lifeguard Program

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).

COVID-19 health concerns put program on hold for 2020

By Toi Creel

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Junior Lifeguard Program has been around in LA County for years serving youth and teens of LA.

However, in a recent May 13th Facebook post, the Lifeguard Division announced that the 2020 youth program has been suspended due to health concerns.

“At the direction of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and our partners at the Department of Public Health, the decision has been made to suspend the 2020 Junior Lifeguard Program,” the caption reads.

In a letter sent out to participants and family members, the Department said they had been looking at ways to continue the program since March, but were not able to come up with a system consistent with public health guidelines.

The Junior Guard Program is offered to all boys and girls in Los Angeles County. The program is designed to instruct youth (ages 9 through 17) in beach and ocean skills. The program provides instruction in water safety, swimming, body surfing, surfing, physical conditioning, competition skills, first aid, lifesaving, rescue techniques, CPR and the use of professional lifesaving equipment.

For more information, visit www.fire.lacounty.gov/lifeguard

