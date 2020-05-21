May 22, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Beach Bike Path Reopens

Supervisors Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl announce opening in Facebook posts

By Sam Catanzaro

The beach bike path is now reopened, a Los Angeles County Supervisor has announced.

According to a post on Supervisor Janice Hahn’s Facebook page, the 22-mile Marvin Braude Bike Trail–stretching from Pacific Palisades to Torrance passing through Venice–is open as of Thursday.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl who represents Venice also shared a post on her Facebook page writing “keeping them open depends on you and responsible behavior. Be safe, be smart, and help us continue reopening responsibly so we can continue to keep our infection rate down.”

Los Angeles County beaches reopened May 13, but only for activities such as surfing, swimming and jogging. The original reopening did not include the bike path.

